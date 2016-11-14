FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Greek economy grows 0.5 pct in third quarter, beats forecasts
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Greek economy grows 0.5 pct in third quarter, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Growth at 0.5 pct beats market expectations
    * Second straight quarter of expansion
    * Annual pace of growth hits 1.5 pct

 (Adds economist comment, background)
    By George Georgiopoulos
    ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for the
second quarter in a row and by more than than analysts had
expected between July and September, statistics service data
showed on Monday, boding well for a stronger recovery next year
following a protracted recession.
    The flash estimates showed a 0.5 percent expansion in the
third quarter, compared with gross domestic product growth of an
upwardly revised 0.3 percent in the second quarter.
    Faced with a second bailout review entailing an unpopular
liberalisation of labour laws, Athens is keen to show that the
taxation and pension cuts that came with last year's
86-billion-euro bailout deal will bear fruit and lead to
economic recovery.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed annual growth of 1.5
percent, much faster than in the April-to-June quarter when the
economy shrank by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent.
    "The readings were clearly above market expectations,
pointing to a slightly positive print for the full year,"
Eurobank's chief economist Platon Monokroussos said.
    "We expect fourth quarter GDP to remain on a positive
trajectory, both on a quarterly and yearly basis, with our
full-year forecast now standing at 0.1 percent," he said.
    The European Commission and Greece's central bank have been
projecting a 0.3 percent economic contraction this year. The EU
sees the economy rebounding by 2.7 percent next year, while the
Bank of Greece projects it will expand by 2.5 percent.
    Economists expect public investment spending to support
fourth quarter gross domestic product.
    The flash estimates are expected to be revised on Nov. 29,
the statistics office said.
    "The flash readings were above forecasts of around 0.2
percent, showing that the economy did not rely just on tourism
but was helped by domestic demand and improved liquidity in the
corporate sector amid clearance of arrears," National Bank
economist Nikos Magginas said.  
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q3 2016  Q2 2016   Q1 2016  Q4 2015  Q3 2015
GDP (q/q, pct)     0.5     0.3*      -0.6*     1.2*    -1.5*
GDP (y/y, pct)     1.5    -0.6*      -0.8*     0.4*    -2.2*
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
