German official says too late for Greek bailout extension

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - The German government believes it is too late to consider an extension of Greece’s bailout programme, an official said on Tuesday, after the president of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to Athens.

“It is too late now for an extension of the programme,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

The offer by Jean-Claude Juncker was also unlikely to win the support of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Greek government sources said.