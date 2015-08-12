FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany views 3rd Greek bailout package as insufficient - Bild
August 12, 2015

Germany views 3rd Greek bailout package as insufficient - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s government believes an agreement between Greece and its international lenders on a third bailout package is insufficient, Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing EU sources.

Several open questions remained, the paper said, including the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt sustainability and privatisation plans.

“Some very important measures are still not yet implemented and are not specified,” Bild quoted an analysis from Germany’s finance ministry as saying.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

