UPDATE 1-Greek government asked IMF for delay in repayment of 1.6 bln euros - Bild
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek government asked IMF for delay in repayment of 1.6 bln euros - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds IMF declining to comment on report and context)

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - The Greek government has submitted an application to the International Monetary Fund calling for a delay in the repayment of 1.6 billion euros, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday, without naming its sources.

“According to Bild information the Greek government has turned the original application to not repay the IMF loan worth around 1.6 billion euros into a simple postponement,” the newspaper said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Wednesday.

It added that at the same time the government in Athens had made clear that it would, in principle, service its debts that are due to the IMF.

The IMF declined to comment on the Bild report.

If Greece fails to come to an agreement with its lenders, it will default on a loan to the IMF, which could send it down a path towards an exit from the euro zone.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin in Berlin and Anna Yukhananov in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
