German official says Greek default would have only gradual impact on Berlin budget

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A Greek default would not have an immediate impact on Germany’s federal budget as the effects would be spread out over a period of years, a senior German government official said on Friday.

The official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, noted that Greece was not due to repay any of its debts to Germany -- its biggest creditor -- before 2020.

Even if Athens were to default, it would not hit the German budget immediately “but rather we’d feel it and implement it in the coming years in yearly tranches”, the official said.

He dismissed suggestions by some experts that all Greek debt would have to be written off immediately if the country were to default as “nonsense”.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to avert a default before a crucial payment by Greece to the International Monetary Fund falls due on Tuesday. If a cash-for-reforms deal cannot be struck, they could discuss plans to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

The official said a Greek default would not affect the German government’s plans to refrain from net new borrowing in the years up until 2019.

“We currently have no budget risk that would prevent us from achieving a balanced budget,” the official said.

Through state development bank KfW, the German government provided Greece with loans totalling 15.2 billion euros as part of its first bailout. The repayment of these loans is due to start in 2020 and continue until 2041.

Germany has guaranteed 38.5 billion euros of loans to Athens as part of the second aid package from the euro zone bailout fund EFSF and the repayment of those loans is due to start in 2023 and continue until 2057. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Noah Barkin and Catherine Evans)