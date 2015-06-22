FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece doesn't have to stay in the euro zone-German conservative
June 22, 2015

Greece doesn't have to stay in the euro zone-German conservative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece does not need to stay in the euro zone, the deputy head of Germany’s conservative parliamentary group told German television station n-tv on Monday.

“Greece does not have to remain in the euro zone,” said Friedrich, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

He added that it was necessary to see what reforms Athens had implemented since the German parliament approved an extension of Greece’s second bailout in February. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

