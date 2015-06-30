FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel ally says surprised by new proposals from Brussels
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel ally says surprised by new proposals from Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - A German senior conservative lawmaker, Volker Kauder, said on Tuesday he was surprised that Brussels was coming up with new proposals for Greece now as the government in Athens had broken off talks.

“It’s somewhat surprising that new proposals are coming from Brussels now,” he said after EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout deal that could keep Greece in the euro zone, describing statements from Brussels as “irritating”.

“The fact remains that Greece broke off the negotiations.”

Kauder also said that if the Greeks thought they needed more help from Europe after the referendum planned for Sunday they would have the possibility of making an application via the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

