FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German parliament vote on Greece likely Friday -senior conservative
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

German parliament vote on Greece likely Friday -senior conservative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament will likely vote on Friday on whether to allow Berlin to start negotiations on a third bailout for Greece, the general secretary of the conservative Christian Democrats told reporters on Monday.

Peter Tauber said the timing of the extraordinary meeting depended on whether or not the Greek parliament agreed to reform steps but added: “It’s envisaged ... that we meet with the committees on Thursday and then there would be a plenary session on Friday so that all colleagues have time to come here ... and there would be a debate and a decision on Friday.”

European leaders have said Greece needs to enact measures such as spending cuts, tax hikes and pension reforms by Wednesday night and the entire package must be endorsed by parliament before talks can start. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.