German parliament vote on Greece likely Friday -senior conservative

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament will likely vote on Friday on whether to allow Berlin to start negotiations on a third bailout for Greece, the general secretary of the conservative Christian Democrats told reporters on Monday.

Peter Tauber said the timing of the extraordinary meeting depended on whether or not the Greek parliament agreed to reform steps but added: “It’s envisaged ... that we meet with the committees on Thursday and then there would be a plenary session on Friday so that all colleagues have time to come here ... and there would be a debate and a decision on Friday.”

European leaders have said Greece needs to enact measures such as spending cuts, tax hikes and pension reforms by Wednesday night and the entire package must be endorsed by parliament before talks can start. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)