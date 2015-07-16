FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German conservatives support talks on further Greek aid in test vote -sources
July 16, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

German conservatives support talks on further Greek aid in test vote -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - A resounding majority of Germany’s conservative lawmakers voted in favour of starting talks on a third Greek bailout in a test ballot on Thursday, the eve of a vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, sources in the conservative parliamentary faction said.

In the test ballot, 48 lawmakers in the conservative bloc opposed talks on further Greek aid while three abstained, the sources said.

The conservative bloc, which is composed of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has more than 300 seats in parliament but it was not clear exactly how many conservative lawmakers were at the test vote.

The Bundestag is expected to give Merkel’s government a mandate to open negotiations, with the Social Democrats - her junior coalition partner - and some opposition parties expected to vote ‘yes’. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

