No differences on Greece between Merkel, Schaeuble - spokesman
July 1, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

No differences on Greece between Merkel, Schaeuble - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - There are no differences of opinion on Greece between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Between the chancellor and the finance minister there is no difference in views on Greece,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

He was responding to a question about a signal Merkel gave to some German lawmakers at a briefing on Monday that she was ready to talk to Athens about how to ease Greece’s debt burden, according to several participants. This is something Schaeuble has repeatedly ruled out. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber)

