Germany sees no reason for Greece to get 1.2 bln euros from EFSF

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry sees no reason at present for the release to Athens of 1.2 billion euros which is being held by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) for use if Greek banks need recapitalising, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We see no reason to release it,” finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said, adding that EFSF funding was made available to Greece last year as a safeguard during bank stress tests but had not been needed.

Jaeger said euro zone finance ministers decided last month, when they extended Greece’s bailout agreement, to transfer that money back to the EFSF in Luxembourg where it would be available for bank recapitalisation should Greece need it in future. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller)