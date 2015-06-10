Greek bailout extension possible but not on agenda - Germany

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - An extension of Greece’s second bailout programme is possible in theory but it is inappropriate to talk about such a move now, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“Yes of course. Theoretically it is possible. We’ve already extended this programme twice, in December and recently until June 30,” spokesman Martin Jaeger said in response to a question about an extension.

“But this question is not on the agenda at all right now. The focus is reaching a successful conclusion of the current programme by the end of the month. These talks are taking place. We are talking about substance, about fulfilling the conditions of the programme. And any discussion about an extension of the programme is misplaced right now.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin)