FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek deal built on Franco-German cooperation -foreign ministers
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Greek deal built on Franco-German cooperation -foreign ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s and France’s foreign ministers said that a last-minute Greek deal reached on Monday morning was based on Franco-German cooperation.

“The status we have now after this night of long and difficult negotiations would not have been reached without Franco-German cooperation,” Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

“There are still difficult steps which are ahead of us to get to a solution for a rescue package. It’s mainly up to Greece to show that they are ready and capable to rebuild trust with their own decisions,” Steinmeier said of the Greek deal. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.