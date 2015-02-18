FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Econ Min welcomes signal from Greece on debt talks
February 18, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

German Econ Min welcomes signal from Greece on debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday welcomed a signal from Greece that it was ready to negotiate after it said it would submit a request to the euro zone to extend a loan agreement for up to six months.

“It is good that the government in Greece obviously decided yesterday evening to take Greek interests into account and not just those of its own party. They have announced to the European Union talks about a new programme. That is the only way to make progress,” said Gabriel in a speech.

However, a spokesman for Germany’s finance ministry said any extension of a loan agreement with Greece could not be separated from its reform commitments, reiterating comments made by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)

