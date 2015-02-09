German economy minister urges Greece to present plan "very quickly"

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the new Greek government on Monday to present its plans on how it wants to deal with its debt problems “very quickly”.

“What we need now is the will for pragmatic action and not the wish to show up the other side in public every day - that doesn’t lead anywhere,” he said, adding that Athens should talk to everyone including the “troika” of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and European Commission lenders. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Stephen Brown)