German Econ Min says Greek proposal can only be a first step
February 19, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

German Econ Min says Greek proposal can only be a first step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday Greece’s proposal to extend a loan agreement was insufficient, adding the key question is what reforms Athens’ new government was willing to undertake.

“The letter can only be the start of talks,” Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats who share power in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition, said in a statement at the economy ministry.

Earlier, German Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said the proposal was “not a proposal that leads to a substantial solution.” (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)

