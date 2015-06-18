Greece would still get bailout funds with 'Grexit' - Gabriel

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Funds from Greece’s bailout programme would continue to flow to Athens even in the event of the country leaving the euro zone, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told WirtschaftsWoche magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

“Many people say: Better an end with terror than terror without an end. But even if Greece were to leave the euro, the aid programme would not end,” Gabriel told the magazine in an interview published in its online edition.

“We cannot allow a country in the middle of Europe to sink completely into poverty,” he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel)