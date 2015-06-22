Greek government needs to finally act -German econmin

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German Economy Sigmar Gabriel told German newspaper Bild that everyone wanted to help Greece but Athens needed to take action.

“The Greek government needs to finally do something,” he was quoted as saying by the mass-selling newspaper on Monday.

He added that he was sure German Chancellor Angela Merkel would “not sign anything which allows Greek billionaires to continue evading taxes and mean that workers and pensioners in Germany have to pay even more as a result”.