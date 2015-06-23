FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel opposes debt haircut for Greece
June 23, 2015

Germany's Gabriel opposes debt haircut for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday a debt haircut for Greece would not accomplish anything if Athens simply piled on more debts immediately afterwards, adding that Germany and Europe must not be blackmailed by Athens.

Gabriel, who is also German Economy Minister, added that there was a possibility for an agreement with Greece now that Athens had put forward new proposals.

“We all know that it would be not only economically and financially, but also politically bad if the first cornerstone of the European house were to break off,” Gabriel said in Fellbach, southern Germany.

”This is not about what to do with the existing debt, but rather what is at stake is that there are further debts,“ he added. ”Even a debt haircut would not lead anywhere if a day later new debts are piled up. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

