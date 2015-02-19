UPDATE 1-German Econ Min says Greek proposal can only be first step

(Recasts, adds quotes)

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister said on Thursday a request from Greece to extend its loan agreement was insufficient but could form the basis of talks, taking a softer stance than the country’s hardline finance minister.

The comments by Sigmar Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats (SPD) who share power in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition, hinted at differences among leaders of Europe’s biggest economy over how to handle Greece’s international bailout.

While Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s spokesman bluntly rejected the Greek approach, saying it was “not a proposal that leads to a substantial solution,” Gabriel said “the letter can only be the start of talks.”

Other SPD lawmakers suggested it was time for Germany, the euro zone’s main paymaster, to take a more conciliatory approach towards Athens’ new leftist-led government which faces the prospect of running out of money within weeks.

Lothar Binding, a Social Democrat and finance spokesman for its parliamentary party welcomed Greece’s proposal and said it was a sign Athens was willing to stick to its commitments.

The opposition Greens criticised the finance minister’s hostile reaction to the proposal.

“Schaeuble’s stroppy rejection of Greece’s request is blocking a joint solution,” Sven Giegold, finance spokesman for the Greens in the European Parliament told Handelsblatt newspaper.

Berlin has led euro zone governments in demanding Greece keeps promises made by a previous conservative-led government to implement tough spending cuts and unpopular economic reforms.

Berlin has led euro zone governments in demanding Greece keeps promises made by a previous conservative-led government to implement tough spending cuts and unpopular economic reforms.

Other governments showed greater willingness to support the Greeks with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls saying the proposals were a "very encouraging" sign a solution can be found quickly.