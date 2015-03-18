FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel/Tsipras meeting should overcome impression of conflict, Gabriel says
March 18, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel/Tsipras meeting should overcome impression of conflict, Gabriel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he hoped a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would help overcome the impression of a feud between the two countries.

“There is no conflict between Germany and Greece,” Gabriel told a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel has invited Tsipras to Berlin for talks next Monday as tensions simmer between the two nations.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Matthias Sobolewski

