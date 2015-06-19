FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says not too late for Greece breakthrough
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
June 19, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says not too late for Greece breakthrough

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The German government regrets that euro zone finance ministers did not reach an agreement on an aid-for-reforms deal with Greece, but Berlin is still hoping for a breakthrough, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“We regret that there was no progress at the Eurogroup meeting yesterday because there still is no agreement between the Greek government and the three institutions,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“It’s not too late for this and of course we hope that such an agreement is possible,” he added.

Seibert repeated that Berlin wanted to do everything for Greece to remain in the euro zone, but this also required Athens to play its part and present proposals.

A German finance ministry spokeswoman said that another Eurogroup meeting before the EU summit on Monday was currently being considered, but that details were still unclear.

She also added that imposing capital controls on banks was a decision for an individual country to make and therefore could not be subject of an EU summit. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
