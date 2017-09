BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany is willing to talk with Greece about a possible third aid programme but it makes little sense to start negotiations with Athens on this before the Greek referendum planned for Sunday, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“The chancellor has said clearly that the door for negotiations remains open,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that Berlin first wanted to wait for the results of the referendum. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber)