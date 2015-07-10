FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government declines to comment on Greek reform proposals
July 10, 2015

German government declines to comment on Greek reform proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - A German government spokesman on Friday declined to comment on the content of Greece’s latest reform proposals, and a finance ministry spokesman said Berlin would not accept any form of debt reduction for Greece that would lower its real value.

“If the intention was to reduce the present value of debt significantly and we therefore had a real loss, then this would also amount to a haircut”, Finance Ministry Spokesman Martin Jaeger told a news conference, adding that such a move was not legally possible in the currency union.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there was no doubt that a euro zone summit would take place on Sunday.

He added that Berlin would only ask the Bundestag lower house of parliament for a negotiation mandate if Athens showed it was ready to take “serious reforms”. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
