FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany: EU agrees Greece should stick to targets
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

Germany: EU agrees Greece should stick to targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - The German government sees broad agreement across Europe that Greece should stick to the agreed terms of its bailout deal and any discussion of those terms will depend on the results of the next “troika” inspection, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

“There is broad consensus that we should stick to the terms of the rescue scheme that was agreed,” German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told a regular news conference.

Asked about talk of relaxing the time-frame for Greece’s ongoing savings targets, Kothe said the German government would base its views not on speculation but on “the facts that will come out of the next troika report”.

Reporting by Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.