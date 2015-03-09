FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says expects no Eurogroup decisions on Greece today
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Germany says expects no Eurogroup decisions on Greece today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s deputy finance minister said on Monday that he did not expect concrete dedcisions on Greece to be taken at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day because they are still waiting for more financial details on Greek reform plans.

“I don’t expect any substantial decisions by the Eurogroup this evening,” Steffen Kampeter told German radio in an interview.

Kampeter also rebuffed suggestions by Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis that Greece could call a referendum or early elections if its euro zone partners reject the latest reform proposals from Athens, saying this would only lead to a delay in the implementation of the economic measures Greece needed. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)

