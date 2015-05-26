FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek signal on meeting debt obligations encouraging - Germany
May 26, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Greek signal on meeting debt obligations encouraging - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - It is encouraging that Greece has signalled its desire to meet looming debt obligations, including a 300 million euro payment to the IMF which falls due on June 5, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

“I find it encouraging, if it is true, that the Greeks signalled yesterday their desire to repay the 300 million euros to the IMF on June 5,” the official said.

“I find it encouraging because it means that Greece has understood that without the IMF this won’t work,” he added.

“I think there is reason to believe that we will not be talking about a default situation around June 5, neither before or immediately thereafter.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

