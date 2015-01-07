FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany not planning for Greek euro exit - Merkel spokesman
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Germany not planning for Greek euro exit - Merkel spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The German government is not planning for a Greek exit from the euro zone, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday, after Germany’s Bild newspaper reported Berlin was working on contingency plans for an exit and possible run on banks.

Asked about the report spokesman Steffen Seibert said, “I don’t know of any such plans, and certainly the political leadership in the chancellery is not looking at such scenarios.”

A spokesman for the finance ministry echoed Seibert’s remarks. Seibert reiterated that there had been no change in the German government’s policy on Greece. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.