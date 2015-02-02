FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel and Schaeuble could meet new Greek gov't in coming days
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel and Schaeuble could meet new Greek gov't in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel will have the chance to meet Greece’s new leader Alexis Tsipras at an upcoming European Union summit though there are no concrete plans for talks yet, while their two finance ministers will meet in coming days, officials said.

Merkel’s spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said Merkel and Tsipras would have “the opportunity” to meet at the EU summit scheduled for Feb. 12, “but at the moment there are no concrete plans as far as the chancellor is concerned”.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said new Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had announced he would be coming to Berlin “in coming days” to meet Schaeuble but there was no schedule for the meeting yet. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.