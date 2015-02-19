FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance ministry says Greek proposal insufficient
February 19, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

German finance ministry says Greek proposal insufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry rejected a new proposal from Athens on Thursday for an extension of its bailout programme, saying it fell short of the conditions set out by Greece’s euro zone partners.

“The letter from Athens is not a proposal that leads to a substantial solution,” ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said in a statement.

“In truth it goes in the direction of a bridge financing, without fulfilling the demands of the programme. The letter does not meet the criteria agreed by the Eurogroup on Monday.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)

