Germany declines to comment on Greek reform list
February 24, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Germany declines to comment on Greek reform list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany has received Greece’s plans for economic reforms but will not comment on them, a government official said on Tuesday, adding that euro zone finance ministers would discuss the proposals later on Tuesday.

“The list was received yesterday at 2332. This list is being looked at by the three institutions,”

Greece needs to present its plans as a condition for extending its bailout programme for an additional four months in a deal reached with euro zone partners on Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

