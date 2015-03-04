FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says 3rd Greek aid package not on Eurogroup agenda
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says 3rd Greek aid package not on Eurogroup agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have no plans to discuss a possible third rescue package for Greece when they meet on Monday, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday after a Spanish minister revived the possibility of more aid for Athens.

“A discussion about a third bailout package for Greece is not on the agenda for the Eurogroup meeting on Monday,” said a German finance ministry spokesman, adding so far the Greek government had said it did not want a third programme.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said earlier that Greece was unlikely to be able to return to capital markets by June, when an extension of its bailout expires, so it would probably need further support from European partners. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

