Conditions for new talks with Greece not yet met, Germany says

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - A German government spokesman said on Monday that the door for negotiations with Greece was open, but the conditions for such talks were not yet met.

“The government takes notice of the clear ‘No’ vote and respects it,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that Germany was open for bailout talks with Greece.

“However in light of the decision by the Greek citizens, the conditions to start negotiations on a new aid programme are not met yet”, Seibert added. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber, editing by Paul Carrel)