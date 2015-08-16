FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says expects Lagarde to push for IMF role in Greek rescue
August 16, 2015

Merkel says expects Lagarde to push for IMF role in Greek rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that she expected the IMF to participate in a new rescue package for Greece, saying the Washington-based institution’s chief Christine Lagarde had promised to lobby for this with the IMF board.

“The IMF took part in the negotiations. It suppports (the Greece deal),” Merkel told German public broadcaster ZDF. “I have no doubts that what Mrs. Lagarde said will become reality.”

Merkel ruled out a so-called “haircut” on Greece’s debt but said there were other ways to provide relief by extending debt maturities and reducing interest rates. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

