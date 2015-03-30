FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says no date set for Eurogroup meeting on Greece
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says no date set for Eurogroup meeting on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s European partners are still waiting for Athens to present a comprehensive list of reforms and there is no date set yet for a meeting of the Eurogroup, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.

“We need to wait for the Greek side to present us with a comprehensive list of reform measures which is suitable for discussion with the institutions and then later in the Eurogroup,” Martin Jaeger said.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin

