Germany expects, at best, an interim assessment from Greece call

BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Germany has “modest expectations” for a conference call of euro zone deputy finance ministers this afternoon and does not expect more to come out of it than an interim assessment of Greece’s situation, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said.

“In the best case scenario we expect there could be some kind of preliminary interim review but it’s hard to predict how things will develop next week,” Martin Jaeger said at a news conference in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)