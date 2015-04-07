FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Econ Min says "not clear" how to keep helping Greece
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

German Econ Min says "not clear" how to keep helping Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister said on Tuesday his country was ready to help Greece get back on its feet and stay in the euro zone but it wasn’t clear to him how they could keep helping.

“This country (....) is ready to help (Greece) get back on its feet - moreover in my firm opinion in the euro and not outside the euro,” Sigmar Gabriel said during a talk at the economy ministry.

“How one can do that, does still not appear to me to be very clear,” he said.

Gabriel also criticised Greek comments that it owes nearly 279 billion euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the country, saying World War Two reparation payments had nothing to do with negotiations on Greece’s current debt crisis. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.