FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German gov't says nothing new to report on Greece debt talks
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

German gov't says nothing new to report on Greece debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - There is nothing new to report on the talks with Greece for an aid-for-reforms agreement, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on Thursday would be important.

“I think tomorrow will be an important day with the meeting of the finance ministers. Otherwise I regrettably have nothing new to report,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

He said it remained Germany’s goal to keep Greece in the euro zone, but stressed Athens must carry out the necessary structural reforms.

A German finance ministry spokesman said it was the government’s goal to make progress on Greece at the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday.

However, he dampened expectations, saying the euro zone finance ministers were not likely to decide on documents. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.