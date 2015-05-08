FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel spoke to Greece's Tsipras on Weds-German gov't spokeswoman
May 8, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel spoke to Greece's Tsipras on Weds-German gov't spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke to each other on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the German government said on Friday, without giving any further details.

“This week they were in contact several times, including on Wednesday,” Christiane Wirtz said at a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel and Tsipras had already spoken by telephone on Monday night to discuss ongoing talks with international creditors. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

