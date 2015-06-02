FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel sees "gigantic" fallout if Greece goes bankrupt
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Gabriel sees "gigantic" fallout if Greece goes bankrupt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday the consequences of a Greek bankruptcy would be “gigantic” for Europe, but hoped a deal could be reached to avoid such a scenario.

Gabriel, who is also German Economy Minister, said he hoped Greece would embrace the efforts of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the chiefs of Athens’ international creditors to reach a deal in debt negotiations.

Merkel and the leaders of France and Greece’s international creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with “real intensity” in the coming days as they try to clinch a deal in the debt negotiations with Athens.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.