June 10, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel could talk with Tsipras on Weds if he requests meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has no plans to hold separate talks with Alexis Tsipras at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday but could do so if the Greek prime minister requested a meeting, a government spokeswoman said.

Speaking at a regular news conference, the spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz also rejected suggestions that Merkel and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble were not on the same page on the issue of aid for Greece, saying the two were working closely together and trusted each other.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin

