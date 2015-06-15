FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government says ball is in Greece's court
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

German government says ball is in Greece's court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany wants Greece to remain in the euro zone but it is up to Athens to agree a package of reform measures with its international creditors that brings the necessary fiscal and structural effects, a German government spokesman said.

“It is up to Greece to reach an agreement with the three institutions,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference on Monday.

“We want Greece to stay in the euro zone.”

Asked if German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had offered Greece help in the event that it were to leave the euro zone, a Finance Ministry spokesman said: “No.” (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)

