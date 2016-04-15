FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German FinMin - Greek debt debate distracts from "what must be done"
April 15, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

German FinMin - Greek debt debate distracts from "what must be done"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he saw no need for debt relief for Greece, adding that it was essential for Berlin that the International Monetary Fund remain part of Athens’ bailout programme.

Asked whether it was conceivable the existing bailout for Greece could continue without the IMF, Schaeuble replied: “No.”

On the idea of debt relief, he said: “That is not necessary, that is indisputable”, adding of the debate about the idea: “That is an attempt not to do what irrefutably must be done.”

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel

