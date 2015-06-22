FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German defmin: Need to continue Greece talks with steadfastness
June 22, 2015

German defmin: Need to continue Greece talks with steadfastness

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told a newspaper that Greece’s partners needed to keep going with talks with Athens in a steadfast manner.

“We should continue the negotiations with Greece with great steadfastness,” she was quoted as saying in Monday’s edition of the mass-selling Bild.

She also said that red lines should not be drawn too soon but added that the Greek government, although it had only been in office for five months, should be clear that it needed to respect Europe’s rules regardless of what it had promised voters. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Nick Macfie)

