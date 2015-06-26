FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance ministry says up to Greece to move in talks
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

German finance ministry says up to Greece to move in talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors have made compromises in talks with the Greek government and it is now up to the Greeks to move, a spokesman for Germany’s finance ministry said on Friday.

“It is now very clear that it is up to the Greek side to make their contribution to a solution to the problem,” ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a government news conference.

A government spokeswoman added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made clear that time was getting short for Greece.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

