Germany tells Greece to stick to promised reforms in bailout programme
April 13, 2016

Germany tells Greece to stick to promised reforms in bailout programme

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Greece has to stick to its promised reforms as agreed in the international bailout programme in 2015, a spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“We will stick strictly to the programme,” Martin Jaeger told a government news conference, adding that Schaeuble would meet his Greek counterpart at the end of this week in Washington to discuss progress in Athens’ reform efforts.

“But what was agreed last summer is still valid.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Caroline Copley)

