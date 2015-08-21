FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says expects Greece to press on with reforms
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says expects Greece to press on with reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Germany expects Greece to push ahead with reforms agreed under its third bailout package, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday after Alexis Tsipras resigned as Greek prime minister and paved the way for early elections.

“The move from Prime Minister Tsipras is not surprising,” Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“Of course the government, as well as Greece’s other European partners, expects the agreements that are in this programme to be implemented,” he said.

A Finance Ministry spokesman added: “We expect that the promised reforms will be implemented by the autumn. Should there be any delays in the examination of the programe due to the new elections, then that would mean the next disbursements would be delayed.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Paul Carrel)

