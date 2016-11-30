Germany confident IMF will stay on board with Greek rescue

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany is confident that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will remain involved in Greece's bailout package, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, declining to speculate on the outcome of a Eurogroup meeting on Monday.

"I don't want to preempt the result of the meeting," a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry told reporters at a regular news conference, adding Greece would be on the agenda.

"We are confident that the IMF will stay on board," she added.