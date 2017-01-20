Germany says IMF plans to stay involved in Greek bailout talks

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reassured German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble this week that the IMF plans to remain constructively engaged in talks about aid for Greece, a spokesman for Schaeuble said on Friday.

Christine Lagarde spoke with Schaeuble about the Greek bailout programme during the World Economic Forum in Davos and told him the IMF was aiming to continue its participation, the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

The German Finance Ministry this week denied a report in Bild newspaper that Berlin was preparing for a deal without the global lender, which has said it will join the deal only if it includes significant debt relief. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)