BERLIN Feb 17 Germany insisted on Friday it was essential that the International Monetary Fund participate in Greece's bailout programme after a German lawmaker in the European Parliament said IMF involvement was no longer crucial.

"We have always said the participation of the IMF is indispensable," a Finance Ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

"We are hearing about the good progress in the talks within the institutions and also progress in the talks with Greece," she added. "We have a convergence. But we are not so far technically that on Monday a final decision on the conclusion of the review can take place." (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)