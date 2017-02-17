BERLIN Feb 17 Germany insisted on Friday it was
essential that the International Monetary Fund participate in
Greece's bailout programme after a German lawmaker in the
European Parliament said IMF involvement was no longer crucial.
"We have always said the participation of the IMF is
indispensable," a Finance Ministry spokeswoman told a regular
government news conference.
"We are hearing about the good progress in the talks within
the institutions and also progress in the talks with Greece,"
she added. "We have a convergence. But we are not so far
technically that on Monday a final decision on the conclusion of
the review can take place."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)